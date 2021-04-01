Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
