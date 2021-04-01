Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.02% of Otis Worldwide worth $298,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

