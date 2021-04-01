Outfront Media (OUT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Outfront Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite reporting decent fourth-quarter results, OUTFRONT Media witnessed a 31.2% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenues. This was primarily due to the dwindling demand for its services and billboard displays. In the near term, its performance will likely continue to bear the brunt in the near term as outdoor travel has taken a hit amid the pandemic, leading to a dent in advertising expenditure. Hence, despite its geographically-diversified portfolio, solid presence in key markets and focus on the conversion of static billboard displays to digital ones, demand for the company’s assets are likely to remain subsided. Moreover, OUTFRONT Media’s sizeable debt position remains concerning and it remains vulnerable to credit risks in case of any downturn. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/2/2021 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $25.00.

OUT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,079. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3,881.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 530.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 143,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

