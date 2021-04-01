Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Sells $188,543.70 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 2,750,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

