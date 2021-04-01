Owens Corning Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $7,769,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

