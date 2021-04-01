Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $274,536.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $73.81 million and $274,536.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.00 or 0.03364801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00349267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.00950985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.00436247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00392079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00283428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,583,654 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

