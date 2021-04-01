Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Up 3%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 10,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

