Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.27. 1,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

