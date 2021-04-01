PAID Network (PAID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 85.8% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $229.94 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

