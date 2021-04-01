Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 56,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 51,121,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,218,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

