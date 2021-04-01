Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,793,172 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.