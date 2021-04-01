Palomar (PLMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Palomar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Palomar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Palomar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 363,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,612 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

