PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $17.49 or 0.00029623 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $391.91 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00063912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00314929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.00750939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010093 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 145,958,835 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

