Panda Yield Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $294,655.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,190,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,326 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

