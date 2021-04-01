Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 66% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $72,216.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 103.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,410,145 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.