Paparazzi Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $15,489.83 and approximately $688.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars.

