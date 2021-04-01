Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,003 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 978% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,849. The stock has a market cap of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

