Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.35 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $342,424.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,208,307 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

