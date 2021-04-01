ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits Market Cap of $243,327.93

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $243,327.93 and approximately $69,603.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00339641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

