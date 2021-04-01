Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to $38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRRWF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Park Lawn stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

