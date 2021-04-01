Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

OTCMKTS PRRWF traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

