Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

PLC traded up C$1.49 on Thursday, reaching C$34.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,173. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

