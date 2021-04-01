Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.44.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$1.49 on Thursday, reaching C$34.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.86 and a one year high of C$34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.17.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

