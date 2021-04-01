Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.41. 135,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$34.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 76.78.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

