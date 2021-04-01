Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLC. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

TSE:PLC traded up C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.41. 135,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 76.78. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.86 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

