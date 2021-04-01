Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Park National worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park National by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park National by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Park National by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $129.30 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

