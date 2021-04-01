Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 1,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $419.42 million, a PE ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

