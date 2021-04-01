Parkgene Trading Down 52.2% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $253,494.34 and approximately $50.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.