ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0940 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $294,723.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.21 or 0.99610068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00032474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00109656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001706 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

