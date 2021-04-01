PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $213.46 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00068551 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

