Particl (PART) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $29,980.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,786,520 coins and its circulating supply is 9,748,689 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

