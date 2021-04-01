Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,626.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

