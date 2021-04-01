Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,111.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Patron has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $8,111.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 905.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

