PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Critical Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PAVmed and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 67.97 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Volatility and Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -186.34% Sintx Technologies -862.55% -39.83% -30.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PAVmed and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 77.63%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than PAVmed.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

