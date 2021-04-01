Paxos Standard Market Capitalization Tops $980.83 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $980.83 million and approximately $60.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 978,856,430 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

