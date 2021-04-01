PAYCENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $494,059.72 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $494,059.72 and approximately $5,902.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

