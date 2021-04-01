PayPie Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $2.38 million and $289.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPie has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026014 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

