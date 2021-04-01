PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.40. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $882.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

