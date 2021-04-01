PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 426,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of CNXN opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

