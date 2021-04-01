PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 426,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of CNXN opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $55.21.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
