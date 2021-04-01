PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

