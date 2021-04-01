PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCSV remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. PCS Edventures!.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

