PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PDFS opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $660.44 million, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

