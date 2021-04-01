Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.75 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Peercoin has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $95,300.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,855,565 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

