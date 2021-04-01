Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 327.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.