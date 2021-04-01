Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

