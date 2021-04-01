PegNet Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $997,361.20 and $4,134.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

