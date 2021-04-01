Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,597.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Peony has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $39,597.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001877 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,224,120 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

