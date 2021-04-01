Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

