Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

PFIS stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,139 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $155,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.