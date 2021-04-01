pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $83.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

